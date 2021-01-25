WATCH LIVE: An update on Onondaga County’s COVID-19 cases and vaccine clinics Coronavirus Posted: Jan 25, 2021 / 02:28 PM EST / Updated: Jan 25, 2021 / 02:55 PM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will be holding a news briefing Monday at 3 p.m. to update residents on the COVID-19 in the county, vaccination efforts, and other pandemic-related news.
