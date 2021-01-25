WATCH LIVE: An update on Onondaga County’s COVID-19 cases and vaccine clinics

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on Sunday on the state's vaccination program. The total week six federal allocation of vaccine delivery to providers will be complete on Sunday. Delivery of the week seven allocation from the federal government does not begin until the middle of this week. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, New York's health care distribution sites have received 1,304,050 first doses and administered 88 percent, or 1,144,070 first dose vaccinations.

"As our week six allocation finishes arriving to providers today, New York has already administered 88 percent of its first doses, demonstrating once again that the problem we face is lack of supply from the federal government," Governor Cuomo said. "We have the operational capacity to do over 100,000 doses a day — we just need the dosages. In the meantime, the state will continue working around the clock to get shots into arms quickly, and providers must continue administering to their assigned priority populations in order to ensure equity of distribution during this time of limited supply."