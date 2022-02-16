SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon updated the community on COVID-19 after recently experiencing less than 50 new daily cases for the first time since August of 2021 on Tuesday.

McMahon has recently asked for an obtainable metric for school districts to meet in hopes of removing masks on students in a letter to the health department two weeks ago.

While discussing masks in schools, McMahon explained, “Without metrics, I don’t think you should justify it.” The County Executive explained that test kits are still available for students while describing other means of protection for students from COVID-19 without the need for masks.

McMahon backed up his statements with data explaining that 3,400 tests were performed in a screening program, and for the first time since November, the positivity rate was less than one percent in schools.

In regards to wearing or not wearing a mask moving forward, McMahon says, “people need to feel like it’s ok to do what you’re comfortable with at this point.”

McMahon advised the community that balance is needed to move forward by focusing on other national issues while being cautious of COVID-19 and learning to continue living with it.

In a tweet addressed to Onondaga County, Ryan McMahon provided an update saying, “Covid 19 update 164 new cases(270 last Wednesday). We now have 107(141 last Wednesday) residents in the hospital with 16 in the ICU. 2 of the 107 hospitalizations are under 18. Sadly we lost 1 neighbor in the hospital. Female 50s with underlying conditions.”