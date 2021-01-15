WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo holds briefing on COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m.

Coronavirus
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. Friday to update New Yorkers on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response.

