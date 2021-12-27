WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is hosting a coronavirus briefing Monday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The governor’s office reported Sunday that there were 86,162 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide from Christmas Eve and Christmas combined. In terms of the volume of new cases, omicron has presented the highest levels to date during the pandemic for New York state:

“We have seen a major uptick in cases all around us, not just in New York, but throughout the northeast,” Gov. Hochul said.

