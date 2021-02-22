400 COVID-19 vaccine appointments to open for Onondaga Co. clinic Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county has received some vaccine doses from the state Monday that will be used for a clinic on Thursday.

Those 400 doses are up for grabs through the Onondaga County’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone who is in the 1B eligibility group can make an appointment by visiting COVID19.ongov.net.

McMahon said the county was able to work around the delayed doses last week to avoid cancellations so this week there will likely be 2 clinics held.

The county will also reserve doses for patients with comorbidities who are referred to the county by their primary care provider, and for vaccinating those with development disabilities through working with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

OnList registrants will want to check their email Tuesday morning for a possible vaccination appointment as well.

Educators and school staff are also a focus for the county. McMahon said through working with unions and school districts, only 450 educators who want the vaccine are left and will receive it in the next week. He said the county has seen great participation from this group.

McMahon is not sure if the county will receive enough vaccine to do a pop-up clinic this week but he says based on demographic data collected at the county site, a need for more clinics like these are needed. 60 vaccine doses have been set aside for the New American Community that the county has identified working with partners. McMahon said, “we do have work to do” when looking at the COVID-19 demographic data. “Our minority communities show the most efficient models are not the best for them to participate in. So we know pop-up clinics are the way to get into those communities.”

RACE % VACCINATED % OF COUNTY DEMOGRAPHIC White 84% 80% African American 7% 10.6% Asian 2% 2+% Other 2% 4% Statistics are from Onondaga County’s vaccination clinics only and as of February 22, 2021. This does not include anyone who may have been vaccinated at a pharmacy or the State Fairgrounds vaccination site.

“By the end of this week we’re going to have probably 85,000 people with 1st shots,” said McMahon. “This helps tell the story of how we’re turning the corner. We’re making progress. It’s never fast enough but we really are making progress.”

Onondaga County’s 7-day positivity rate is just 1.1%.

Watch McMahon’s full briefing in the player below: