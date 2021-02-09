WATCH LIVE: Onondaga County Exec. provides COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Coronavirus Posted: Feb 9, 2021 / 02:36 PM EST / Updated: Feb 9, 2021 / 03:43 PM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is holding a briefing Tuesday at 3 p.m. to update residents on COVID-19 cases, the county’s vaccination efforts, and other pandemic-related news.
