WATCH LIVE: Onondaga County Exec. provides COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — The largest vaccination campaign in American history is not without its complications and shortfalls. Not every provider has been allotted the vaccine and those that have, aren’t working with an endless supply. That’s where grassroots groups and efforts to locate them are coming in.

“At first it was just a matter of four or five appointments,” said one vaccine hunter in Dallas. “Now we’re very well into hundreds of appointments. So yes, it does get addicting because I'm like, ‘Yes I got one! I got one more person!’”