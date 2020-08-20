Watch Live: Onondaga County gives update regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is scheduled to give a briefing regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Click on the player above to watch the press conference live. If you see the weather radar, the stream will automatically switch to the press conference closer to 3 p.m.
