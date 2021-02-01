Onondaga Co. expecting vaccine delivery Tuesday; asks ONList registrants to check email several times a day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county is expected to get 1,200 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

New York State has asked Onondaga County to set aside 200 of the 1,200 doses this week to target people with developmental disabilities.

Another portion of those vaccines will go to individuals 65 years or older who registered for the ONList waiting list last week. McMahon is asking those on the list, or loved ones who may have assisted a senior on the list, to check email several times a day so possible appointments aren’t missed.

Onondaga County hosted a pop-up clinic Sunday with vaccine it had leftover from its clinic Friday. McMahon said 90 seniors who were randomly selected from the ONList were able to receive a vaccine. McMahon said for the clinic, emails went out Sunday morning to 88 recipients (2 emails did not go through) and only 25 people had opened their email later that day. Eventually, the county began calling individuals but email is the most effective form of communication for these pop-up events. So, McMahon is asking seniors on the list to check their email often.

When the county receives its allotment for this week, McMahon said he will announce when the vaccination clinic will take place and when appointments will be available. After experiencing issues with the county website last week, McMahon said the county worked with a 3rd party to prevent those same issues from happening. However, it does not change the fact that the demand for vaccines far outweighs the supply.

