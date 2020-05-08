Madison County officials give coronavirus update, say county now has 7 deaths related to virus

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, the Madison County Health Department and Board of Chairs held their weekly coronavirus update. Here is a breakdown of the recent coronavirus testing numbers:

2,136 people have been tested

1,811 people have tested negative

271 people have tested positive

54 tests are pending

7 deaths

These numbers have risen in part due to target testing.

Chairman John Becker says he understands that county residents are worried because of the recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases, but you shouldn’t single people out.

“It’s not their fault they got sick,” Becker said.

Last week, there was an outbreak in positive COVID-19 cases at Green Empire Farms in Oneida. Because of that, Madison County worked with the New York State Department of Health to set up a testing site at the greenhouse. On Saturday, 186 people were tested, and another 151 were tested on Tuesday. From those two days of testing, 83 workers at the greenhouse tested positive, while 51 tested negative. Another 21 people were placed into quarantine because of their close contact with people who have tested positive. The numbers above represent only those residents of Madison County. Oneida County has its own tally of coronavirus cases related to the greenhouse.

Becker reminds Madison County residents to remain vigilant and practice social distancing and to wear a face covering in public.

“As you can see, it spreads quickly and easily,” Becker said.

