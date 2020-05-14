Madison County officials say they are ready to reopen on Friday, just awaiting Governor’s okay

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a weekly coronavirus update on Thursday, Madison County officials said they are ready to open on Friday.

Chairman John Becker said, “We’ll be opening tomorrow.” He said Governor Cuomo is expected to give the region the okay at his daily briefing.

Becker said the county is ready to reopen and has guidance for reopening and recovery on its website.

In Phase One of reopening, industries like construction, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, hunting, fishing and retail trade for curbside pickup only, can begin to reopen. Social distancing and other health and safety protocols will still have to be in place.

Madison County is also working to ramp up testing for residents, and especially essential employees, who are making their way back to work in the coming weeks. As for the county services, you can head to the county website starting Friday to find more details on the agency you might need.

The Chairman and Heath Director Eric Faisst also discussed the facilities that are being built at Green Empire Farms in Oneida for their seasonal workers. Officials say the greenhouse has 60 days to complete the housing facilities. Faisst made it clear that the workers sharing a hotel room was not a violation of any kind, but it did enable the virus to spread.

Meanwhile, NewsChannel 9 has reached out to OSHA about their ongoing investigating into the greenhouse, and their reply was only that their investigation is ongoing, and could take up to six months.

