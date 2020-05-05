Madison County holds press conference to discuss recent spike in positive coronavirus cases

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday morning, Madison County officials held a press conference to address the recent spike of positive coronavirus cases in the county. Chairman John Becker says the reason for the spike is becuse the county has been proactive in testing.

Becker said, “If we tested everyone in Madison County, we’d be surprised to see who is positive” and there would also be another large spike in positive cases if that were to happen.

Becker and Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst addressed the rise in positive cases at two hotspots in the county: Green Empire Farms in Oneida and the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Chittenango. The state Department of Health is working with the Grand to test residents and workers, and the state has also offered up testing to those that work at the greenhouse.

Becker wanted to clear up two inaccuracies that had been reported about the greenhouse. There are rumors that the greenhouse environment is right for bacteria. Becker sais that statement is “non factual,” as is the statement that the food supply from the greenhouse is unsafe.

According to Faisst, here is a breakdown of current coroanvirus numbers in Madison County as of Tuesday morning:

1,660 people have been tested

1,370 tests have come back as negative

250 positive tests

40 tests are pending

120 people have recovered from the virus

6 deaths due to coronavirus

“We expect another rise in expected cases, and that’s to be expected,” Faisst said.

