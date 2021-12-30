Onondaga County announces 768 new positive cases; McMahon says that number could triple Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New COVID-19 positive case records are being set almost daily in Onondaga County. Thursday was no different and Friday is projected to smash previous records.

768 new cases were announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon Thursday, a new record for the County. As for the following day, Ryan projects the positive case number to be between 1,700 and 2,100, which is two-to-three times Thursday’s record.

Of the 768 positive cases, 92% are from residents 59 years old and younger. 139 people are in Onondaga County hospitals with COVID-19, with 21 in the ICU and 81% of those patients unvaccinated.

“You can’t have 2,000 cases in a day and not expect some of those people to end up in the hospital for a period of time.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

McMahon also announced two new COVID-19 related deaths. Both women had underlying conditions, one was in her 80s and the other was in her 30s.

Long lines for take home testing kits have been all over Onondaga this week and that does not appear it will change this week. McMahon told the media that tests from the state, which were expected to arrive at some point this week, will not arrive now until next week at the earliest.

Additional testing sites through the county and state are in the works as well. McMahon said they will announce firm plans next week.

You can watch the press conference in the video player below:

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we approach the New Year it is vitally important that we don’t let our guard down in our fight against the pandemic. Let’s make it our collective New Year’s resolution to leave COVID in the past. We have the tools and we know what works – mask up, get vaccinated, get boosted, and exercise caution in large gatherings, especially this weekend.” Gov. Kathy Hochul

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 362,594

– 362,594 Total Positive – 67,090

– 67,090 Percent Positive – 18.50%

– 18.50% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 14.61%

– 14.61% Patient Hospitalization – 6,767 (+594)

– 6,767 (+594) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,474

– 1,474 Patients in ICU – 962 (+17)

– 962 (+17) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 499 (-20)

– 499 (-20) Total Discharges – 228,609 (+897)

– 228,609 (+897) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 97

– 97 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,249



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 48,249 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,159



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,368,704

– 33,368,704 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 139,264

– 139,264 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 675,444

– 675,444 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.9%

– 88.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older w ith completed vaccine series – 80.5%

– 80.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.7%

– 77.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.6%

– 69.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.6%

– 83.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, December 26, 2021 Monday, December 27, 2021 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Capital Region 69.65 70.19 82.78 Central New York 70.52 70.06 82.01 Finger Lakes 52.60 52.17 62.24 Long Island 221.05 234.68 264.56 Mid-Hudson 141.03 152.56 184.06 Mohawk Valley 59.52 55.05 70.21 New York City 262.01 285.85 323.90 North Country 43.27 42.83 47.46 Southern Tier 66.75 63.32 73.14 Western New York 68.80 71.52 83.90 Statewide 180.82 194.36 222.26

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, December 26, 2021 Monday, December 27, 2021 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Capital Region 9.47% 9.96% 10.43% Central New York 9.19% 9.38% 9.63% Finger Lakes 9.16% 9.45% 10.18% Long Island 15.42% 16.26% 17.32% Mid-Hudson 11.55% 12.53% 13.72% Mohawk Valley 9.17% 9.43% 9.39% New York City 12.63% 13.70% 15.25% North Country 6.92% 7.10% 7.19% Southern Tier 7.87% 8.01% 8.21% Western New York 10.03% 10.55% 11.72% Statewide 12.41% 13.36% 14.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, December 26, 2021 Monday, December 27, 2021 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Bronx 14.96% 16.46% 18.54% Kings 12.29% 13.32% 14.67% New York 11.04% 11.87% 13.23% Queens 13.63% 14.65% 16.22% Richmond 13.17% 14.08% 15.84%

Yesterday, 67,090 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,318,802. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 39,936 444 Allegany 6,908 27 Broome 32,837 313 Cattaraugus 11,372 49 Cayuga 11,200 141 Chautauqua 17,429 104 Chemung 14,790 133 Chenango 6,598 39 Clinton 9,615 47 Columbia 6,840 88 Cortland 7,075 51 Delaware 5,393 55 Dutchess 44,235 799 Erie 144,455 1,612 Essex 3,577 40 Franklin 6,348 58 Fulton 8,938 64 Genesee 10,024 84 Greene 5,940 65 Hamilton 597 6 Herkimer 9,928 93 Jefferson 13,033 84 Lewis 4,718 22 Livingston 8,371 72 Madison 8,869 152 Monroe 111,021 1,032 Montgomery 8,230 80 Nassau 280,443 5,968 Niagara 33,561 278 NYC 1,457,838 39,591 Oneida 38,412 561 Onondaga 69,041 754 Ontario 13,834 159 Orange 72,899 1,512 Orleans 6,387 41 Oswego 16,844 216 Otsego 6,543 91 Putnam 15,754 630 Rensselaer 20,635 204 Rockland 63,822 1,426 Saratoga 29,973 490 Schenectady 21,969 334 Schoharie 3,353 43 Schuyler 2,365 12 Seneca 3,881 62 St. Lawrence 14,952 67 Steuben 14,459 95 Suffolk 307,916 4,577 Sullivan 11,743 284 Tioga 7,504 88 Tompkins 11,134 104 Ulster 21,912 236 Warren 8,893 111 Washington 8,145 96 Wayne 12,129 119 Westchester 175,671 3,108 Wyoming 6,166 57 Yates 2,347 22

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 74.2% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/15/21 and 12/28/21. This is a slight increase from the 73.3% announced yesterday, which covered 12/14/2021 to 12/27/2021, and is supporting evidence of the ongoing spread of this variant.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains a higher percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

Yesterday, 97 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,249. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 6 Broome 2 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Clinton 1 Delaware 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 10 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 6 Livingston 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 2 Nassau 3 Niagara 1 Onondaga 2 Ontario 1 Orange 4 Oswego 2 Queens 13 Rensselaer 3 Richmond 1 Rockland 3 Saratoga 1 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 5 Suffolk 5 Sullivan 1 Tompkins 1 Westchester 3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 35,783 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,444 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 937,211 1,246 854,390 905 Central New York 628,160 581 580,187 369 Finger Lakes 835,910 993 771,094 771 Long Island 2,083,646 4,883 1,840,785 2,124 Mid-Hudson 1,629,826 3,574 1,422,340 1,633 Mohawk Valley 316,104 346 292,213 240 New York City 7,594,693 22,035 6,666,590 9,850 North Country 293,832 311 264,796 272 Southern Tier 425,560 474 388,894 325 Western New York 921,941 1,340 841,519 955 Statewide 15,666,883 35,783 13,922,808 17,444



Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 346,735 5,245 23,630 Central New York 217,656 3,228 14,932 Finger Lakes 349,876 4,543 22,732 Long Island 658,052 11,199 53,916 Mid-Hudson 535,229 9,807 43,789 Mohawk Valley 119,754 1,655 7,726 New York City 1,613,738 34,003 182,177 North Country 102,114 1,875 6,839 Southern Tier 159,383 2,353 10,410 Western New York 390,157 5,225 24,365 Statewide 4,492,694 79,133 390,516

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

As of 12/28 Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 5,732 1.11% 2,410 1.60% 329 1.06% 7945 2.82% 86 1.41% 123 0.90% 16625 1.66% Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 2,323 0.45% 50 0.03% 13 0.04% 3337 1.18% 77 1.26% 120 0.88% 5920 0.59% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 1,360 0.26% 676 0.45% 68 0.22% 8158 2.90% 9 0.15% 89 0.65% 10360 1.04% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 53 0.01% 1,500 0.99% 493 1.59% 2663 0.95% 8 0.13% 4 0.03% 4721 0.47% Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 9,468 4,636 903 22,103 180 336 37,626 Total ACTIVE employees reported 12/28/21 505,926 146,387 30,082 259,651 5,939 13,339 961,324 Grand Total 515,394 151,023 30,985 281,754 6,119 13,675 998,950

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 12/28/21.