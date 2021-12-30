Onondaga County announces 768 new positive cases; McMahon says that number could triple Friday

Coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New COVID-19 positive case records are being set almost daily in Onondaga County. Thursday was no different and Friday is projected to smash previous records. 

768 new cases were announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon Thursday, a new record for the County. As for the following day, Ryan projects the positive case number to be between 1,700 and 2,100, which is two-to-three times Thursday’s record. 

Of the 768 positive cases, 92% are from residents 59 years old and younger. 139 people are in Onondaga County hospitals with COVID-19, with 21 in the ICU and 81% of those patients unvaccinated. 

“You can’t have 2,000 cases in a day and not expect some of those people to end up in the hospital for a period of time.” 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

McMahon also announced two new COVID-19 related deaths. Both women had underlying conditions, one was in her 80s and the other was in her 30s. 

Long lines for take home testing kits have been all over Onondaga this week and that does not appear it will change this week. McMahon told the media that tests from the state, which were expected to arrive at some point this week, will not arrive now until next week at the earliest.  

Additional testing sites through the county and state are in the works as well. McMahon said they will announce firm plans next week. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we approach the New Year it is vitally important that we don’t let our guard down in our fight against the pandemic. Let’s make it our collective New Year’s resolution to leave COVID in the past. We have the tools and we know what works – mask up, get vaccinated, get boosted, and exercise caution in large gatherings, especially this weekend.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 362,594
  • Total Positive – 67,090
  • Percent Positive – 18.50%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 14.61%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,767 (+594)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,474
  • Patients in ICU – 962 (+17)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 499 (-20)
  • Total Discharges – 228,609 (+897)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 97
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,249

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,159

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,368,704
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 139,264
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 675,444
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.9% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.5% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionSunday, December 26, 2021Monday, December 27, 2021Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Capital Region69.6570.1982.78
Central New York70.5270.0682.01
Finger Lakes52.6052.1762.24
Long Island221.05234.68264.56
Mid-Hudson141.03152.56184.06
Mohawk Valley59.5255.0570.21
New York City262.01285.85323.90
North Country43.2742.8347.46
Southern Tier66.7563.3273.14
Western New York68.8071.5283.90
Statewide180.82194.36222.26

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Sunday, December 26, 2021Monday, December 27, 2021Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Capital Region9.47%9.96%10.43%
Central New York9.19%9.38%9.63%
Finger Lakes9.16%9.45%10.18%
Long Island15.42%16.26%17.32%
Mid-Hudson11.55%12.53%13.72%
Mohawk Valley9.17%9.43%9.39%
New York City12.63%13.70%15.25%
North Country6.92%7.10%7.19%
Southern Tier7.87%8.01%8.21%
Western New York10.03%10.55%11.72%
Statewide12.41%13.36%14.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Sunday, December 26, 2021Monday, December 27, 2021Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Bronx14.96%16.46%18.54%
Kings12.29%13.32%14.67%
New York11.04%11.87%13.23%
Queens13.63%14.65%16.22%
Richmond13.17%14.08%15.84%

Yesterday, 67,090 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,318,802. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany39,936444
Allegany6,90827
Broome32,837313
Cattaraugus11,37249
Cayuga11,200141
Chautauqua17,429104
Chemung14,790133
Chenango6,59839
Clinton9,61547
Columbia6,84088
Cortland7,07551
Delaware5,39355
Dutchess44,235799
Erie144,4551,612
Essex3,57740
Franklin6,34858
Fulton8,93864
Genesee10,02484
Greene5,94065
Hamilton5976
Herkimer9,92893
Jefferson13,03384
Lewis4,71822
Livingston8,37172
Madison8,869152
Monroe111,0211,032
Montgomery8,23080
Nassau280,4435,968
Niagara33,561278
NYC1,457,83839,591
Oneida38,412561
Onondaga69,041754
Ontario13,834159
Orange72,8991,512
Orleans6,38741
Oswego16,844216
Otsego6,54391
Putnam15,754630
Rensselaer20,635204
Rockland63,8221,426
Saratoga29,973490
Schenectady21,969334
Schoharie3,35343
Schuyler2,36512
Seneca3,88162
St. Lawrence14,95267
Steuben14,45995
Suffolk307,9164,577
Sullivan11,743284
Tioga7,50488
Tompkins11,134104
Ulster21,912236
Warren8,893111
Washington8,14596
Wayne12,129119
Westchester175,6713,108
Wyoming6,16657
Yates2,34722

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 74.2% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/15/21 and 12/28/21. This is a slight increase from the 73.3% announced yesterday, which covered 12/14/2021 to 12/27/2021, and is supporting evidence of the ongoing spread of this variant.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains a higher percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

Yesterday, 97 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,249. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany1
Bronx6
Broome2
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Chenango1
Clinton1
Delaware1
Dutchess2
Erie10
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings6
Livingston1
Manhattan2
Monroe6
Montgomery2
Nassau3
Niagara1
Onondaga2
Ontario1
Orange4
Oswego2
Queens13
Rensselaer3
Richmond1
Rockland3
Saratoga1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben5
Suffolk5
Sullivan1
Tompkins1
Westchester3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 35,783 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,444 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region937,2111,246854,390905
Central New York628,160581580,187369
Finger Lakes835,910993771,094771
Long Island2,083,6464,8831,840,7852,124
Mid-Hudson1,629,8263,5741,422,3401,633
Mohawk Valley316,104346292,213240
New York City7,594,69322,0356,666,5909,850
North Country293,832311264,796272
Southern Tier425,560474388,894325
Western New York921,9411,340841,519955
Statewide15,666,88335,78313,922,80817,444

Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region346,7355,24523,630   
Central New York217,6563,22814,932   
Finger Lakes349,8764,54322,732   
Long Island658,05211,19953,916   
Mid-Hudson535,2299,80743,789   
Mohawk Valley119,7541,6557,726   
New York City1,613,73834,003182,177   
North Country102,1141,8756,839   
Southern Tier159,3832,35310,410   
Western New York390,1575,22524,365   
Statewide4,492,69479,133390,516   

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

As of 12/28HospitalNursing HomeACFLHCSAHospiceCHHATotal
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated5,7321.11%2,4101.60%3291.06%79452.82%861.41%1230.90%166251.66%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated2,3230.45%500.03%130.04%33371.18%771.26%1200.88%59200.59%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated1,3600.26%6760.45%680.22%81582.90%90.15%890.65%103601.04%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose530.01%1,5000.99%4931.59%26630.95%80.13%40.03%47210.47%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,4684,63690322,10318033637,626
Total ACTIVE employees reported 12/28/21505,926146,38730,082259,6515,93913,339961,324
Grand Total515,394151,02330,985281,7546,11913,675998,950

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 12/28/21. 

