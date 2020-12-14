288 new cases, 4 new deaths in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 288 new cases and four new deaths.

The loss of life continues in our community. Onondaga County Executive Ryan mcMahon

This brings the total number of cases in Onondaga County to 14,984. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 303 confirmed deaths and five presumed deaths.

According to Dr. Indu Gupta, the cases in Onondaga County are “rising exponentially.”

McMahon also said that 274 people are in the hospital and 31 of those people are well enough to leave but haven’t received negative test results yet.

The county as a whole has a 6.9% positive seven-day rolling average.

“Seems like every week we have one day that’s the low day and one day that’s the high day,” McMahon said.

For positive news, McMahon said that frontline health workers in the county should be able to get the vaccine mid-week this week.

McMahon has a call scheduled at 4 p.m. on Monday with nursing homes to determine the plan for vaccinations. He said that nursing homes should get vaccinations at the end of this week or the beginning of next week.

He also pointed out that 29% of hospitalizations come from nursing homes.

Whoever takes the Pfizer vaccine as their first dose will take the Pfizer vaccine as their second dose, according to McMahon.