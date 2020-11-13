WATCH: Oneida Co. Emergency COVID-19 Briefing

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Cayuga County Health Department is teaming up with Auburn Community Hospital to provide residents with two opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 at no cost to them.

The first drive-thru clinic, happening on Sunday, November 15, is for individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cayuga-Onondaga Boces Campus located at 1879 W. Genesee Street in Auburn. Appointments are necessary.