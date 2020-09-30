WATCH: Oneida County Exec. gives COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- COVID-19 testing for students in the Ithaca City School District is underway as the district prepares to reopen its doors next week. In-person instruction begins on October 5.

Cornell University and the Cayuga Health System are teaming up to offer entry testing. They've donated $160,000 worth of testing capacity to the district, which is the only one of six public school districts in Tompkins County that hasn't yet opened its doors to students.