ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 cases in the county and other pandemic-related news.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: NewsChannel 9 First at 4 p.m.
- Ford recalls over 700,000 vehicles because backup cameras can go dark
- WATCH: Oneida County Exec. gives COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
- Cyber attack interrupts online learning at Greece Central School District
- Cornell University, Cayuga Health System team up to offer COVID-19 testing for Ithaca City School District
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App