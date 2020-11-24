‘There’s a new peak’; Oneida County sees record number of daily COVID cases

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That’s its highest number of daily cases to date and it more than doubles its last record high of 105 just a few days ago. Active cases are also at an all-time high with 1,151.

“This number is very alarming and our numbers over the last 2 weeks have been high,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “We need to be diligent and take as many precautions as possible.”

The county exec. also announcing the health department will no longer release a list of potential public exposures. The message to residents: “With the high numbers this virus is expanding and it is everywhere throughout our community. It’s being spread to all corners,” said Picente. “People need to believe it’s everywhere they’re going. They can be exposed.”

Madison, Cayuga, and Onondaga counties have also stopped releasing public exposure announcements. With increasing cases throughout the region, county health departments are instead putting their resources into contact tracing.

Picente said test results on average have been returned in 4 to 7 days of someone being tested. Due to the huge demand for testing the state’s testing site at Griffiss International Airport has been expanded to 7 days a week.

The county exec. says if you’ve been tested because you have symptoms, or you are a contact of someone who’s testsed positive, you need to isolate for 14 days regardless of a negative test unless you are an essential employee. “We really need to take as many precautions as possible. Our goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Picente is also asking everyone to keep their families safe this Thanksgiving by holding small celebrations with just members of the household. “With this holiday season, we want people to have a very happy Thanksgiving. We want them to have a safe Thanksgiving,” said Picente. “Pass the turkey, not the COVID.”