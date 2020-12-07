Oneida County Executive calls latest COVID-19 numbers ‘shocking’

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente calls the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county “shocking.” He says in the last 14-days the county had 2,359 new positive cases. That represents 37% of all cases the county has had since the pandemic began.

“If you do not think it is real, it is real. There are a hundred people in the hospital and they are not all immunocompromised or elderly,” Picente said.

“But you know with the holidays coming up, my fear and the fear obviously of all of us is that we’ll see those numbers escalate as they did after Thanksgiving,” Picente added.

Picente says the county is going to publicly release the names of businesses, organizations, and individuals who are cited for not complying with requirements like face masks, and other steps needed to curb the spread of the virus.

He also said the county is exploring whether he can issue an order suspending extra curricular activities at schools. Picente says the data shows students in classroom settings, especially K-8 account for only a small percentage of cases. He wants those students to stay in the classroom in at least a hybrid setting because it’s better for their education. But he says it’s the extracurricular activities and travel teams that are spreading the virus, especially among the adults.

He says if a school is conducting remote education, it should not be running extracurricular activities.

Picente also said all local governments and nonprofits should not hold in person meetings.

He also urged businesses to have as many people as they can work remotely.

Picente says there is no magic bullet. We need to work together. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather in even small groups with people outside of your household.

