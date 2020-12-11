WATCH: Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente gives a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his second briefing via Zoom, where he stated that gyms and salons in Orange Zone can operate at a limited capacity of 25%, and testing must continue to be done.

Cuomo stated that 74% of the current COVID-19 cases in New York State have been spread from households or small gatherings. Below is a list of statewide contact tracing data, showing where new cases are coming from: