Oneida Co. Executive: Active COVID cases reach their highest level, warns of new restrictions

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says there are 459 active COVID-19 cases in the county, which is the highest the county has seen since the pandemic began in March. There were 284 new cases in the last week.

Picente says the numbers are troubling and warns that if they don’t go down the county or the state could be forced to impose more restrictions. Picente says the community has done a great job until the past few weeks, but everyone needs to get back to wearing masks, practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and avoid large gatherings.

In reaction to the rising numbers, Picente is reducing the number of county employees working in county facilities at any one time. He is also asking all local governments to test their employees every two weeks. He is very concerned with the coming of the winter months that should an employee in a highway and public works department become infected it could drastically affect the government’s ability to plow and salt roads.

He says an example of how letting your guard down can impact a business or government agency concerns a recent wedding in the Town of Trenton. The county executive says the wedding at a private home had a large number of people, no social distancing, and no one wore a face mask and it has effectively shut down the Child Advocacy Center.

The CAC is a joint effort of several police agencies, the district attorney’s office, and caseworkers from the county’s Child Protective Services, and investigates child sexual abuse cases.

“One of the participants at the wedding was a police officer who was assigned to our child advocacy center,” Picente says. “And as such, was positive and as a result, we have caseworkers positive and child advocates positive as well. That’s what happens when carelessness and letting our guard down occurs.”

Picente says the report today of progress in developing a vaccine is good, news but we are still a long way off from defeating the virus.

What comes next for the county depends on our behavior. He points to other communities that are facing new restrictions by the state.

So the question becomes: Are we next? Or the question also is: What will I do? Understand something. I do not want to close businesses. I want to keep this community moving forward, but we can only do that if we do it together. And if we do it the way we were doing it in the early months of this pandemic — even at the peak, our numbers were not as high as they have been in the last couple of weeks. Oneida Co. Executive Anthony Picente

