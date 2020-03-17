Oneida County confirms first case of coronavirus

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — In a press conference on Tuesday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that the county has their first confirmed positive case of coronavirus.

The person had returned from traveling abroad on March 12 and exhibited symptoms of the virus. The person has been in quarantine since March 13 and is not hospitalized.

The county did not reveal the person’s gender or age.

As of Monday, Oneida County said 34 people had been tested for coronavirus in their county.

One mobile testing site opened on Monday in Utica and a second site is expected to be opened in Rome on Tuesday.

