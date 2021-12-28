Onondaga County providing limited amount of COVID-19 take-home tests; NY state tests slated to arrive sometime this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One day after announcing seven deaths and over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the good news of no new deaths over the last 24 hours.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 360 new cases. 90% of cases under 59. 2619 active cases. We have 134 residents in the hospital with 24 residents in the ICU(83% unvaccinated). I am happy to report we had NO need deaths today. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 28, 2021

Onondaga County has 360 new cases Tuesday with 90% of them 59 years old or younger. 134 residents are in the hospital with 24 in the ICU, and 83% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to McMahon.

The county has still yet to receive take-home testing kits from the state, but McMahon told the media that Onondaga County has been passing out some of the tests they have bought throughout the pandemic to local governments.

When the kits arrive, McMahon expects the county to receive 17,500 tests and 100,000 KN-95 masks to distribute, though he also said a plan for residents on when and where to pick up the kits has yet to be announced, he expects plans to come out later Tuesday.

Syracuse released its plans for distribution shortly after McMahon’s press conference Tuesday.

NewsChannel 9 has confirmed with Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson the first distribution of test kits and masks will be Wednesday at the Fayetteville Fire House from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fayetteville was only given 75 masks but because they are located in the town of Manlius, the town is splitting their 1,200 tests among the three villages (Fayetteville, Minoa and village of Manlius). So, a total of 475 test kits and 4,000 masks are being distributed Friday at a first come, first serve basis.

