WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we move into this New Year, one of our most pressing challenges, along with maintaining our diligence in stopping the spread of the virus, will be to ensure that the vaccine is made available fairly," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID has exposed many of the existing injustices in our society, most notably that racism is, without a doubt, a public health crisis. Case and point - data has continued to show that despite higher infection and death rates in the Black and Latino communities, testing has remained more widely available in white communities. I refuse to let race or income determine who lives and who dies in New York and I mean it. That's why as we work to break down barriers and ensure vaccine access for all, I will not take the vaccine until it is available for my age group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state."