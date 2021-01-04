WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Onondaga County turns the calendar to a new year, will COVID-19 cases start to trend downward? County Executive Ryan McMahon will update the county’s status on the coronavirus pandemic Monday at 3 p.m.
A video player will appear above just before the briefing begins.
