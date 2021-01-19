WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York's progress when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, more than 177,000 tests were performed on Monday, putting the state's positivity rate at just over 7%.

"On the eve of a new federal administration, New York is encouraged by the accelerated progress we are confident we will make in the coming months on the COVID front," Governor Cuomo said. "We are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could spark a second wave. New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy. As we prepare for better days, I encourage all New Yorkers to remain New York Tough: wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings."