12th death in Onondaga County from COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a 12th death from COVID-19 at Wednesday’s briefing.

Of the 12, 10 had underlying health issues and two did not. A reminder of what an S.O.B. this virus can be said McMahon.

Twenty-six new cases have been confirmed since Tuesday bringing the total to 555.

Of those, 273 people have recovered and been released from isolation. The County Health Department continues to monitor 270 active cases.

53 people have been hospitalized because of the coronavirus with 20 in critical condition.

Onondaga County is seeing its second-lowest total of pending tests since testing started with only 115 tests pending.

People 60 and older represent 29% of positive cases in Onondaga County. Nursing homes have been hot spots in other parts of the state which is why McMahon said the County is trying to work with New York State to implement plans that will mitigate the risk for seniors. New York State holds jurisdiction over nursing homes.

One way Onondaga County will help nursing homes is with the use of a new testing site opening in the East Syracuse Walmart parking lot.

This site is an agreement between Walmart and Quest Diagnostics. The pair have been opening sites at Walmart stores across New York State under a contract with the Federal Government.

McMahon said this site will fit into the County’s plan by helping to test nursing home workers.

While still complying with CDC guidelines, other testing sites within the County have not been able to test anyone without symptoms.

This site will assist by bringing more testing capacity to the area and sharing information with the Health Department. The Walmart testing site will also be able to test first responders and healthcare workers.

In the meantime, McMahon is continuing to encourage residents to social distance and wear masks in public. He says the data is reflecting the community’s efforts to starve the virus.