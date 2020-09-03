WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will give an update on the coronavirus cases in the county and related pandemic news today at 3 p.m.
You can watch the full briefing in a video player above when the briefing begins.
