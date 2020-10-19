Onondaga County COVID cases rebounding after SU cluster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Monday during his COVID-19 biweekly update that the county’s infection rate is bouncing back after seeing a rise in cases due to a COVID cluster at SU and a growing trend of people going to work while sick.

Onondaga County’s 7-day average is 1.1%. The 3-day average is .91% and McMahon said early indications show tomorrow’s positivity rate will also improve.

Since March 16, Onondaga County has had 4,791 positive cases of coronavirus. On Monday, the county added 26 new cases. Two of those cases were related to travel, 6 were household contacts of previously positive cases, 3 of the 26 new cases are related to staff at senior care facilities and 14 are community spread.

McMahon said the community spread cases are driven by individuals going to work or school or doing extracurricular activities while sick, even with mild symptoms. He said in times of COVID, even if people are experiencing a little sore throat or cough, getting a COVID test to rule out the virus and stop the spread is necessary. “People are going to get sick. But when we get sick we need to rule out COVID,” said McMahon.

McMahon is also reminding residents to get a flu shot to avoid a busy flu season on top of COVID.