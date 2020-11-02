SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is holding a press briefing to give an update on the coronavirus cases in the county and share other pandemic-related news.
You can watch the briefing live, beginning at 3 p.m. A video player will appear above before the briefing begins.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
- Over $328M in home heating aid announced for New Yorkers as winter quickly approaches
- State Senator introduces bill to make daylight saving time permanent in New York
- DMV: Renew expired vehicle documents by Tuesday
- WATCH: Blustery with some snow redeveloping late this afternoon
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App