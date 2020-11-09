Schools in Onondaga County yellow zone must test 20%; New restrictions for bars and restaurants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After speaking with Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday morning, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced new restrictions on businesses and testing protocols for schools.

The following areas in Onondaga County are included in the yellow zone:

City of Syracuse

Village of East Syracuse

Village of Solvay

Town of Clay

Town of Lysander

Town of Salina

(NYSDOH)

The parts of Onondaga County that have been placed in a yellow zone by Governor Andrew Cuomo because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases will see restrictions which include:

25-person maximum for a mass gathering

50% maximum capacity at houses of worship

4 people maximum at a table at restaurants

Bars and restaurants must close at midnight

Schools must test 20% of their population

Complete guidance is available here.

Restrictions will be in place on Wednesday. Data from the yellow zones will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

McMahon said he has extended the rule for bars and restaurants to close at midnight for all of Onondaga County. He also said he’d also consider limiting the maximum number for mass gatherings county-wide if the data doesn’t improve.

Plans for schools to test 20% of their population are currently being considered. Onondaga County is working with districts on the logistics. McMahon said it will require parental consent to test the students. If a school cannot meet the 20% threshold, they will need to convert to remote learning.

The following school districts are in the yellow zone:

Syracuse City School District

East Syracuse Minoa School District

Solvay School District

Lyncourt School District

Baldwinsville Central School District

Liverpool School District

Part of the North Syracuse School District (13090 zip code)

Any private or charter school in the yellow zone

Mobile testing units are also being considered for the areas in the yellow zone to “box in the virus”, as McMahon says.

In the meantime, Onondaga County is offering testing at the Regional Market’s F Shed. The county is also beginning its proactive testing for employees in the hospitality industry this week. For more information on testing, click here.