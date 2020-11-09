Schools in Onondaga County yellow zone must test 20%; New restrictions for bars and restaurants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After speaking with Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday morning, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced new restrictions on businesses and testing protocols for schools.
The following areas in Onondaga County are included in the yellow zone:
- City of Syracuse
- Village of East Syracuse
- Village of Solvay
- Town of Clay
- Town of Lysander
- Town of Salina
The parts of Onondaga County that have been placed in a yellow zone by Governor Andrew Cuomo because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases will see restrictions which include:
- 25-person maximum for a mass gathering
- 50% maximum capacity at houses of worship
- 4 people maximum at a table at restaurants
- Bars and restaurants must close at midnight
- Schools must test 20% of their population
Complete guidance is available here.
Restrictions will be in place on Wednesday. Data from the yellow zones will be reviewed on a weekly basis.
McMahon said he has extended the rule for bars and restaurants to close at midnight for all of Onondaga County. He also said he’d also consider limiting the maximum number for mass gatherings county-wide if the data doesn’t improve.
Plans for schools to test 20% of their population are currently being considered. Onondaga County is working with districts on the logistics. McMahon said it will require parental consent to test the students. If a school cannot meet the 20% threshold, they will need to convert to remote learning.
The following school districts are in the yellow zone:
- Syracuse City School District
- East Syracuse Minoa School District
- Solvay School District
- Lyncourt School District
- Baldwinsville Central School District
- Liverpool School District
- Part of the North Syracuse School District (13090 zip code)
- Any private or charter school in the yellow zone
Mobile testing units are also being considered for the areas in the yellow zone to “box in the virus”, as McMahon says.
In the meantime, Onondaga County is offering testing at the Regional Market’s F Shed. The county is also beginning its proactive testing for employees in the hospitality industry this week. For more information on testing, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local SU professor reacts to death of ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek
- William Mattar Law Offices Launch ‘Rescue A Shelter Animal Month’ Campaign
- Low-risk, moderate-risk high school winter sports allowed to start on Nov. 30
- Two Local Schools Partner To Provide Books And Blankets To Students This Holiday
- What’s Going Around: Lots of strep throat, allergies
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App