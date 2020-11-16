Schools in yellow zone can ‘test out’ of restriction; Plus Onondaga County makes testing changes for residents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County clocked another 153 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said while Sunday’s cases were a record-high number, typically cases are lighter on Monday and Tuesday due to less testing that takes place over on Saturday and Sunday.

The county exec. announced some changes in testing and locations in order to help streamline the process a bit more.

Starting Tuesday, all symptomatic testing will be done at the F-Shed at the Syracuse Regional Market. This includes the testing for anyone associated with a K-12 school in Onondaga County. Parents who wish to have their child take the saliva test need to make an appointment at MyChart.Upstate.EDU. For those associated with schools who don’t mind getting the nasal swab and anyone else in the community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should register for an appointment at OnGov.net/CayugaMedical.

Anyone who wishes to get a COVID-19 test and is not experiencing symptoms is able to register for a test by visiting COVID19.ongov.net. Testing will take place at the Oncenter weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county has built up enough capacity to administer 450 rapid tests per day. Anyone who made an appointment last week for asymptomatic testing should report to the Oncenter for their test this week. McMahon said there are a lot of slots available right now for this testing.

And a bit of good news announced for schools located in the yellow zone of Onondaga County. New York State adjusted its guidance and after 2 weeks of testing 20% of its students and staff, a school district can stop testing if its infection rate is below that of the yellow zone’s rate. The current yellow zone rate is roughly 6.5% so schools that test below that rate will be able to opt out of testing after 2 weeks. McMahon said the county has set up 10 testing teams to meet the 20% standard set by the state. Monday, Onondaga County tested schools in the Liverpool and North Syracuse districts. McMahon said over 500 tests were completed and only 2 asymptomatic cases were found. Once schools test out of the state’s requirement, those tests will be opened up for community use to help curb the spread of the virus.