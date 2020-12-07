WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is holding a press briefing at 3 p.m. to update the coronavirus cases in the county and share pandemic-related news with residents.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Consumer Reports: Smart lighting for your holidays
- Upstate Medical University celebrating ‘Upstate Night’ at Lights on the Lake on Monday
- Oneida Co. Board of Elections employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Senator Schumer calls for federal action as unemployment benefits are set to expire soon
- WATCH: Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente delivers a COVID briefing at 3 p.m.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App