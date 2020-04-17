WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- For many years, the Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has had an emergency fund to help students deal with emergency expenses such as unanticipated medical and transportation needs. Now the fund will be expanded to include new types of emergency expenses; namely those associated with the College’s change to remote learning in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund, which will now be known as Helping Hands, was founded by former College Trustee and local community leader Beverly Baker. Her generosity through the years has helped countless numbers of students and families, allowing them to continue their education and work toward a better future during tough times. While Helping Hands will continue to be there for students with emergency medical and transportation needs, it has expanded to include needed technology for online learning, such as computer tablets, internet connectivity, and specialty software needs.