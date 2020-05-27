WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gives a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. today.
