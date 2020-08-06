WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update for the county at 3 p.m. He’ll share the new data and other related news with the community.
