149 new cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County in the past 24 hours; Watch County Executive press conference here

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is holding a press conference Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. The county is expected to report its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

During his briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo called Onondaga County an area of concern because of the rise in cases. He specifically mentioned the City of Syracuse and Cicero, calling them micro clusters.

McMahon has said the increase in cases are due to people going to work or participating in social activities while having symptoms. Onondaga County is dealing with multiple clusters related to small businesses.

