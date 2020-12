WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) have partnered with SUNY Upstate Medical University once again to offer COVID-19 testing to residents.

The testing clinics will be done walk-thru style inside the Madison County Office Building's main lobby, located at 138 North Court Street, Building 4 (the DMV building) in Wampsville.