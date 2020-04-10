SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gives an update on the COVID-19 status in Onondaga County at 3 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Keep reading with CR’s top tablets: Consumer Reports
- Economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession
- Cafe Kubal 1 of 29 Syracuse businesses already cashing checks from emergency loan program
- WATCH: Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
- Price Chopper/Market 32 calls on governors to help provide PPE for frontline grocery workers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App