Almost 1% of Onondaga County’s population has tested positive for coronavirus since March

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County received over 4,000 tests back, a big day of testing said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon at his bi-weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

The county’s 7-day rolling average infection rate 1.07%. McMahon said there’s been an uptick in cases over the last 2 weeks, starting with the first major COVID cluster on SU’s campus that caused case numbers to rise. McMahon said those cases are starting to level off.

Onondaga County added 36 cases to its count Thursday, bringing the total of positive coronavirus cases to 4,668. That’s roughly 1% of the population in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19.

5 of the 36 cases are related to travel: 2 from Pennsylvania, 1 from Maine, and 2 from travel to other parts on New York State. 7 new cases are from household contacts, 1 is from a senior facility and 23 are from community spread.

McMahon said these numbers are better today but the trend of people going to work sick is still causing more cases. “This virus is contagious and it’s spreading throughout the community,” said McMahon. “Stay home when you’re sick and get a COVID test.” McMahon reminded residents that if you have symptoms, testing is covered by insurance. “What we do today will drive our data in two weeks.”

McMahon reminded residents to continue to be vigilant about their health, wash their hands, social distance, and wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but it will also help prevent the spread of the flu as colder months are approaching in Central New York.