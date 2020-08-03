WATCH: Onondaga County Exec. gives COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Cortland County Health Department is alerting residents of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at an Aldi grocery store in Cortland.

A customer who shopped at the Aldi located at 908 Route 13 in Cortland on Thursday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. has tested positive for COVID-19. The shopper was wearing a mask while in the store.