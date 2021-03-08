McMahon: Time to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a little over a month ago when the county would announce it had 900 or so doses of vaccine available that all vaccine appointments would be gone in minutes, leaving tens of thousands of people wanting a vaccine frustrated.

Now supplies of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, and the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the county level, state mass vaccination site, and area pharmacies has made access much easier for those in the state’s 1A and 1B group, which includes people over 65, those with pre-existing medical conditions, first responders, teachers and other who face the public.

County Executive Ryan McMahon says based on the response to the county’s availability of vaccine, he says its time for the state to approve more people to get the vaccine.

He says he’d like to see those between the ages of 50 and 65 added to the list. He also thinks a number of other jobs that deal with the public, such as barbers and hairstylists should be included.

McMahon says Onondaga County officials have made their case to the state. Hopefully there will be a decision there soon.

He also says the county hopes to have all 10,000 names on the OnList waiting list for the vaccine gone by midweek.

McMahon says by the end of the day Monday the county will have vaccinated about 25% of the total population of the county, and 31% of the adult population. A rate he says is better than most in the sate. He said access to the vaccine for eligible groups is not a problem.