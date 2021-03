ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that new guidance has been rolled out allowing pharmacies to vaccinate New Yorkers with comorbidities.

When Cuomo expanded vaccine options last week, allowing anyone eligible to go to any provider, he made it clear that that did not yet include pharmacies. At that point, he said pharmacies were only able to vaccinate New Yorkers over the age of 60 and teachers.