WATCH: Onondaga County Exec. Ryan McMahon gives a COVID update at 3 p.m. Coronavirus Posted: Feb 11, 2021 / 02:42 PM EST / Updated: Feb 11, 2021 / 02:42 PM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is scheduled to give a COVID briefing at 3 p.m. You can watch the briefing in the player abovec.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App