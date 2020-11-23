WATCH: Onondaga County Exec. updates COVID cases after some areas get upgraded to orange zones

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will hold a briefing to provide an update to the COVID-19 cases in the county. He’ll share additional information on the coronavirus pandemic as well.

Monday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo upgraded parts of Onondaga County from a yellow zone to orange zones, which increases restrictions for these areas.

You can watch McMahon’s briefing on NewsChannel 9 or in a video player that will appear above just before the briefing begins at 3 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected