WATCH: Onondaga County Exec. updates COVID cases after some areas get upgraded to orange zones

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will hold a briefing to provide an update to the COVID-19 cases in the county. He’ll share additional information on the coronavirus pandemic as well.
Monday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo upgraded parts of Onondaga County from a yellow zone to orange zones, which increases restrictions for these areas.
You can watch McMahon’s briefing on NewsChannel 9 or in a video player that will appear above just before the briefing begins at 3 p.m.
