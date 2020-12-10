WATCH LIVE: Onondaga County Exec. updates residents on COVID-19 cases

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- After only one day of being live, a dashboard posted by Oneida County already lists 18 businesses that they say violated state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced the county would post the dashboard earlier this week, giving the public access to the list. It includes businesses like restaurants, bars, and hotels, that have received fines between $500 and $2,000. The dashboard also includes the number of people committing the violation at the said location.