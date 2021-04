SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Syracuse Monday morning with a major announcement. New York State is planning to hold the Great State Fair for all 18 days in this summer beginning August 20.

"The New York State Fair is one of our biggest and most exciting tourist attractions that celebrates the spirit of New York and generates economic growth for the region and the entire state," Governor Cuomo said. "I've said time and again that no one wants to open the Fair this year more than I do - and we are finally making it happen in a safe, responsible way with the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair. This celebration is a unique reward for New Yorkers who have made so many sacrifices during this pandemic and will allow visitors from across the state and the country to enjoy some of the best attractions the Fair has to offer with all necessary safety guidelines in place. This is an important step towards the full return of New York's largest events as we continue to reopen and reimagine our state's economy."