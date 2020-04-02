Uptick in Onondaga County COVID cases and 2nd death confirmed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sad news at today’s press briefing as Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the 2nd death from COVID-19 in the county.

The individual was in their 60s, had underlying health conditions, and was hospitalized.

24 more positive cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 301. 29 of those individuals are hospitalized with 14 in critical condition.

75 people have recovered from COVID-19 and been released from their isolation or quarantine.

One of those positive cases has resulted in a possible community spread. As a result, the Onondaga County Health Department sent a press release to alert the public of potential exposure at the Manlius Tops Friendly Markets.

Shoppers who visited the store located at 119 West Seneca Street in Manlius on Thursday, March 26 between 6 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. or Friday, March 27 between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficultly breathing for 14 days.

If symptoms occur, individuals should stay home and contact their primary care providers even if their symptoms are mild. If anyone doesn’t have a primary care provider, the Upstate Triage Hotline can be called, or dial 9-1-1 for assistance.

Tops has been deep cleaned since being alerted of the case and the employee is on the road to recovery.

“I can’t say this enough about staying home right now,” said McMahon at today’s briefing. “If you are healthy and you want to stay healthy, the safest thing to do is to stay home right now.”

Social distancing is an effort to flatten the spike in positive cases and get ahead of the virus. Someone who may feel fine can still have the virus and pass it to someone else, who may be affected differently.

A new program for healthcare workers on the frontlines will provide hotel lodging for them to ease any concerns about going home to their families and potentially spreading coronavirus. The Emergency Management Department will head this program and more details are to come.

Important Contacts

315-464-3979 Upstate Triage 24-Hour Hotline | For anyone who does not have a primary care provider or anyone with questions

315-218-1987 Senior Health Hotline | For anyone who needs food assistance

315-446-1220 Child Care Solutions | Daycare needs for essential workers provided free of charge

315-428-2229 VolunteerCNY | For anyone who is looking to volunteer

211 211CNY | Connection to resources in Central New York, including mental health resources

EMWeb01@ongov.net or 315-435-2525 | PPE donations like gloves, medical-grade masks, gowns, etc.

Ongov.net/MedicalVolunteers | Medical Volunteer Signup

315-435-3219 Veterans’ Needs