McMahon on reaching testing metric: ‘We’re there’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — During Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s daily briefing on Monday, testing was on the forefront.

During Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefing on Monday, he said the Central New York region had hit six of the seven key factors needed to open. The one outlier was testing.

“We’re there,” McMahon said when it comes to testing in Onondaga County. He believes there is a backlog of testing, which is why the state numbers differ from the county numbers.

When it comes to the current numbers in Onondaga County, McMahon is sad to report that six more neighbors were lost in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 75 coronavirus-related deaths in Onondaga County.

Here are the other coroanvirus numbers:

1,394 positives cases, which is up 29 cases from yesterday

587 active cases, which is down 22 from yesterday

737 recovered cases, which is up 28 from yesterday

Right now, just over 8% of the people who get tested for coronavirus test positive.

To help find any hidden pockets of coronavirus, Onondaga County will be doing universal testing at the Syracuse Community Health Center on South Salina Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be drive-in testing on Thursday and Friday at the WIC Office on Gifford Street. McMahon reminds people to bring their driver’s license.