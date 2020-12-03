Six more deaths, 348 new COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon reported Thursday that six people died in the last 24 hours. All elderly, and four of them at nursing homes.

He also reported yet another new record in new positive cases, 348, topping Wednesday’s high point of 288.

“The real number is our hospital number, and making sure that we can treat our sick. What will happen is if this number gets too stressed elective surgeries will stop, and then you have opportunities for more restrictions,” McMahon said. “If the number stabilizes, caseloads stabilize and start to go down, you’ll see hospital numbers go down, you’ll see economic restrictions go down.”

He reports 177 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Syracuse hospitals, up just two from Wednesday’s numbers. McMahon says currently there are 583 available beds at local hospitals.

He says we are seeing the results of gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday. He urged residents to use common sense, and avoid all social gatherings.

You can see his entire briefing below.

