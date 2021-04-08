Vaccines target college, high school students in Onondaga County, as new cases increase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County reported 143 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. County Executive Ryan McMahon says he expected the increase, as families returned from traveling during spring break.

“We have seen now three straight days, 10% of our cases have been travel related. We’re seeing is that people went on break, they went to other states. We recognized that was going to happen, we knew we’d see an uptick but you’re seeing families, complete families coming back from vacation that have it. So that’s going to lead to some numbers.”

McMahon reported that 79% of the cases are in people under the age of 40. The county executive says the goal is now to hunt for more arms to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, he estimated more than 51% of the county’s adult population has received at least one vaccine shot.

Campuses targeted:

McMahon says there will be a pop-up clinic Friday at Le Moyne College to get students there vaccinated.

He also says Syracuse University has 1,500 doses of vaccine the county sent the university earlier this week, and they are working out the details for a large-scale clinic sometime next week, likely at the Carrier Dome.

The county is also working on plans for getting vaccines on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

High schools targeted

McMahon says the county has surveyed all the school districts and in the coming weeks are likely to have pop-up clinics in some of the larger high schools. For smaller schools, he says they are likely to work out a central point for several school districts to bus their 16-to-18-year-old students for shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

No Shoppingtown drive-through for second shot

Last month, Onondaga County held a very successful drive-through vaccine clinic in the parking lot of the Shoppingtown Mall. However, because of uncertain weather next week, people who received their first shots at the mall will now have to go to the Oncenter downtown for their second shots.

The second shot clinics will be at the Oncenter on Monday ,April 13 and Tuesday, April 14.

You can watch McMahon’s briefing below: