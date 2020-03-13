Onondaga County announces Syracuse Community Health Center will provide COVID-19 testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a press conference on Friday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a new center to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beginning on Monday, March 16, the Syracuse Community Health Center, located on 819 South Salina Street will be able to provide testing for COVID-19.

McMahon stressed this is not a walk-in clinic, a person must be advised by either their primary care doctor or another health professional, in order to receive testing.

If you believe you may have the novel coronavirus, you are instructed to contact your primary care doctor first.

According to McMahon, a phone number will be set up on Saturday for people to call if they don’t have a primary care doctor to have a medical screening. After the screening, a health professional will determine whether or not they should get tested for the coronavirus.

There are still no cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

To watch the full press conference, watch the player below. We apologize for technical difficulties around the 20 minute mark.

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

More from NewsChannel 9: