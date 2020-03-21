Onondaga County confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases, 34 total cases within the county

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a press conference on Saturday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases within Onondaga County to 34.

McMahon did not elaborate on the new cases as they are still being investigated, but he did say of the 34 positive cases, two of them are in the hospital.

Both patients who are in the hospital are over 50-years-old and have pre-existing conditions, one is stable, the other is in critical condition according do Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County’s Commissioner of Health.

Of the 34 positive cases, 13 of them are from people who are under 40. The county executive stressed that young people are not immune to this virus, and they must practice social distancing.

According to the county executive, Onondaga County has plenty of supplies for testing to last throughout the weekend. The county continues to test anyone who is referred by a doctor to get tested.

As of Saturday at 3 p.m., the county has received results from about 700 tests, the county expects hundreds of results to come back in the next few days. On average, it takes about 3-5 days to get test results back.

